Laporte Wildcat speakers (from left) Alex Forseman in Humor and Wyatt Lahr in Storytelling received honorable mentions at the Detroit Lakes Invitational Varsity Meet Saturday. Also attending the meet was Hunter Wright.
Photo submitted

