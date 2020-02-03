Pictured are (from left) Hunter Wright in Discussion, Wyatt Lahr third place in Storytelling, Autumn Howg in Prose, Thalia Meyer in Extemporaneous Reading and Izabel Padgett won a red ribbon in Poetry.
Photo by Steve Booth

Two Laporte speakers won ribbons at the Grand Rapids Varsity Speech Meet Jan. 28. Pictured are (from left) Hunter Wright in Discussion, Wyatt Lahr third place in Storytelling, Autumn Howg in Prose, Thalia Meyer in Extemporaneous Reading and Izabel Padgett won a red ribbon in Poetry.

