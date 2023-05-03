The Walker Talkers attended the Minnesota State High School League State Speech Tournament Saturday with eight of their speakers who qualified for the competition.
They are Katelyn DeLost in Creative, Ada Muller in Discussion, Julia Schock and Madison Kendrick in Drama, Abagayle Audette in Extemp Reading, Natalie Resch-Seely in Extemp Speaking, Reagan Tabaka in Informative and Elijah Cox in Prose. Each student spoke among the top speakers in the state throughout three preliminary rounds. Among the eight speakers, both Schock and Cox qualified for the final round in their categories and took home state medals.
This was Schock’s second consecutive trip to the State Tournament, earning an eighth-place medal last season. She proudly earned her fourth place medal performing a 10-minute piece from the play “Girl,” by Megan Mostyn-Brown.
In addition, Cox spent his first State appearance performing from Val Kilmer’s memoir, “I Am Your Huckleberry.” He walked away with a second-place medal in the Prose category. Our team of speakers and coaches walked away proud to be Walker Talkers.
Seeing that their season has now come to an end, the reality slowly set in as eight senior speakers realized they had spoken for the last time: DeLost, Muller, Schock, Leo Burns, Resch-Seely, Sophia Landreville, Tristan Damar and Reagan Tabaka. Most of these speakers have been a part of the team since their seventh-grade year. Their commitment and enthusiasm stood out above most groups from the moment they first spoke. Their legacy lives on with the team and will continue to encourage future generations to speak their hearts out.
Lastly, the team would like to thank the many supporters and sponsors of our season. Each person or business gave generously to the team’s ability to host three home tournaments this season: Deb Farrell, Mike Worcester, the Offerman family, Samantha Hyduke Beard, the Pinecone Press, Jeff Haugen, Patty Knight, Megan Yeats, the Beckman family, Kristin “Arends” Holly, Kari Norby, Tia and Molly Massar, the Jorland family, Crystal Holmberg, Jill Kerrigan, Stephanie Stein, Kim Schoeck, Jim and Linda Kolar, South Shore Guide Service, Jackie Bruns, Whispering Pines, the Bilben family, Ann Noland and Samantha Oliver. The team would also like to thank Green Scene for generously donating the meals for the judges at the 51st annual Chuck Beckman Memorial Tournament.
The team would like to finally thank their new coach, Levi Capesius, for his unwavering leadership and support for the team. He was hired earlier this school year, bringing his own experience from his participation on a speech team in Iowa. He continues to recruit and encourage young performers to join the team while supporting current speakers throughout the season.
When current coaches Ben Offerman and I gave birth to our first child back in February, Capesius rose to the challenge of taking all competitors to speech meets and continuing their practice schedules in their absence. He is sure to continue his career as a coach on the team and will continue to uphold the Walker Talker legacy with enthusiasm and excitement. They are lucky to have him as an advocate for the arts, and we look forward to what he has in store for our team!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.