Julia Schock brought home a fourth-place medal and Elijah Cox second at the State Class A Speech Meet last weekend.

The Walker Talkers attended the Minnesota State High School League State Speech Tournament Saturday with eight of their speakers who qualified for the competition.

They are Katelyn DeLost in Creative, Ada Muller in Discussion, Julia Schock and Madison Kendrick in Drama, Abagayle Audette in Extemp Reading, Natalie Resch-Seely in Extemp Speaking, Reagan Tabaka in Informative and Elijah Cox in Prose. Each student spoke among the top speakers in the state throughout three preliminary rounds. Among the eight speakers, both Schock and Cox qualified for the final round in their categories and took home state medals.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments