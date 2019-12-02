Walker Area Joint Fire Department volunteers Tristan Ehlenfeldt and Alex Nelson recently visited Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School to show Erica Strandlie’s pre-school students, first-hand, what a real firefighter looks like once he is dressed in full gear. After the youngsters watched Ehlenfeldt put on all his gear, boots, bibs, coat, oxygen mask and head protection, it wasn’t very scary for them. Ehlenfeldt and Nelson showed the students how the fire truck worked, pumping water through the hose to spray an object. All the students had a chance to use the fire hose and spray away. After that exciting activity they were lifted into the fire truck so they could see many of the controls. Activities like this help kids understand that a firefighter is a good friend to have, especially if there is an emergency and they suddenly show up. WHA is thankful for firefighters who not only protect but educate at the same time. Photos by Joe Sherman
