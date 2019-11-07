DULUTH — Coleman Strosahl of Walker received his first white coat and stethoscope at the University of Minnesota Medical School’s Duluth Campus White Coat Ceremony Aug. 16 inside the Marshall Performing Arts Center.
Strosahl is the son of Darrin and Wendy Strosahl.
The White Coat Ceremony is a rite of passage that serves to welcome first-year medical students to the profession and reinforce the value of humanism as foundational to medicine. It is during this ceremony when students recite their oath. This sacred pledge dates back hundreds of years and affirms each student to abide by a strong set of ethical standards, commitment to their patients and the utmost quality of care.
Pockets of the coats were filled with notes that were sent in with gifts sponsoring the white coats. These ranged from nostalgic memories from alumni at their ceremony to well wishes from parents for their child.
In total, 65 white coats were presented to the Class of 2023, which comprises 12 future Native American physicians — a historic milestone in the medical school’s history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.