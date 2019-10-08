The Walker Rotary Club has been giving away Webster’s dictionaries to third-graders at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School.
Last week Rotarians Dan Eikenberry, Terry Freeman and Eric Pingrey handed out the dictionaries to the three classrooms.
The students are given a history lesson about the program and are asked to look up a word.
Each dictionary has a name plate for each third-grader to write their name on, giving them ownership of the dictionary.
The goal of the dictionary project is to assist all students in becoming good writers, active readers and creative thinkers by providing them with their own dictionary.
Third-grade has been identified by educators as the dividing line between learning to read and reading to learn. The dictionaries are a gift to each student to use at school and at home for years to come.
