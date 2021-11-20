Third-grade students attending Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School were the recent recipients of Webster’s Student Dictionaries donated by the Walker Rotary Club. This year’s theme is “Read and Rock Around the Clock.” Pictured with WHA students and teachers are Rotarians Sharron Foss, Katie Erickson, Holly Worth and Terry Freeman.
Photo by Joe Sherman

Third-grade students attending Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School were the recent recipients of Webster's Student Dictionaries donated by the Walker Rotary Club. Each year since 2005, Rotary has given dictionaries to the youth to encourage usage of the books. In today's electronic world some students still enjoy having their own book and perusing through it to discover new things. This program also connects with the Walker Rotary Reading Challenge that started Nov. 15 and goes through Feb. 25. This year's theme is "Read and Rock Around the Clock." Pictured with WHA students and teachers are Rotarians Sharron Foss, Katie Erickson, Holly Worth and Terry Freeman.

