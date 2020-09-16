With the first week of school completed, the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) School Board met in person Monday night and voted to close open enrollment for the fall semester.

Enrollment was a concern this year as the number of enrolled students is directly related to the amount of funding a school receives. WHA’s enrollment is actually up by 20 students from last year with 15 to 20 percent choosing to distance learn. Enrollment is a relatively fluid number as students have been enrolling through this last week.

There were only a few minor problems with the start of the new year under the shadow of COVID-19. “There were some technology glitches, some distance learning and staff issues,” said Superintendent Eric Pingrey. “The first week has gone as expected, and students and staff are eager to be back [in school],” he continued.

Although WHA has seen a somewhat normal start to the school year, the semester has just begun. If there are COVID-19 outbreaks in schools this fall, it will take a few weeks of testing to discover and implement reaction plans.

