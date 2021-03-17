The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team competed virtually Saturday at the Rock Ridge Rhetorical Rumble.
Six Walker Talkers entered the tournament and competed in three preliminary rounds of speaking. The top speakers in each category advanced to a final round. Five speakers left the tournament with an award.
Leo Burns earned an honorable mention in Humorous and Natalie Resch-Seely honorable mention in Discussion.
The following speakers advanced to the final round and earned a medal: Ada Muller took sixth in Discussion, Katelyn DeLost fourth in Creative and Lily Pedersen first in Humorous.
Before the Saturday tournament, WHA hosted the final junior high tournament of the season. Two speakers performed in the tournament and both left with an award.
Etta Reed placed second in Prose and Elijah Cox first in Prose. In addition to winning the Walker Junior High Tournament, Cox also won the Heartland Conference Award in the category of Prose. This award is given to the speaker in each category with the best cumulative score across all the junior high tournaments.
Thursday, the Northern Lights NSDA Qualifying tournament will begin. Three WHA speakers will be entered in the tournament. For the first two days of the tournament, the speakers’ pre-recorded performances will be submitted for judgement. Speakers who advance to the semi-final round will then perform live on Saturday.
Speakers who advance will then perform in the final round that same day. In order to advance to the national tournament this summer, speakers will need to place in the top of the final round of their category.
Burns, Logan Wales, and Pedersen will all submit videos for the tournament. The remainder of the team will be competing at the Blackduck Tournament Saturday.
