Walker Talkers winning medals or ribbons were (front from left) Leo Burns, Lily Burns, (standing) Logan Wales, Sophia Landreville, Ada Muller, Willow Damar and Molly Massar.
Braving below zero temps and first tournament nerves, the Walker Talkers traveled Saturday to Pequot Lakes.

There were 21 teams and more than 280 competitors vying for bragging rights in their respective categories. Warming up both vocally and physically ,speakers shook off the first round and first tournament jitters and realized how much they have missed the speech tournament culture.

Seniors Molly Massar and Willow Damar demonstrated their maturity and talent as they qualified for the final round and placed second in Creative Expression and third in Poetry respectively.

Speaking well and receiving ribbons were Logan Wales in Prose, Sophia Landreville in Poetry, Leo and Lily Burns in Humor, and Ada Muller in Discussion.

The road to state continues this weekend as the team travels to Grand Rapids.

