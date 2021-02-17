The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team had one entry in the Cass Lake-Bena Junior High Speech tournament Feb. 8. This was the first of five junior high speech tournaments that the team will compete in this season.
The junior high tournaments are exclusive to seventh- through ninth-grade speakers, however, varsity speakers contribute to the competitions by judging the younger speakers.
Elijah Cox made his speech competition debut at the junior high tournament and earned an award. After three rounds of speaking in the category of Prose, he placed first out of seven speakers.
Saturday the varsity team competed in the Hibbing Heartbreaker Tournament. There were four total entries and the team earned three awards.
Ada Muller, Leo Burns, Logan Wales, and Elijah Cox entered the competition with three speakers going into the final round in their category. Muller competed in Discussion and placed sixth overall, Leo Burns competed in Humor and took sixth and Logan Wales competed in Drama and finished third.
The team competed again Monday night in the Wolverine Club JV Speech Contest in Eveleth. Those results will be reported next week.
While competing remotely is getting easier each weekend, the logistics of virtual competition remain complicated. The team has now reached out to the district technology department to provide competitors with additional technology to improve their performance. So far, the team has updated their laptops, cameras, ethernet cables, and microphones. These small adjustments can ensure that each speaker’s performance is loud and clear for the judges.
The WHA Speech Team would like to extend a special thanks to Barb Jaggard and Tanner Stanko for assisting the team with technology. This coming Saturday, the varsity team will compete in the Cherry Tiger Speech Tournament.
