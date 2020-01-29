While the beginning of this speech season started normally with a routine trip to Pequot Lakes, unpredictable Minnesota weather has altered the tournament schedule for the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team.
With the rescheduling of the Grand Rapids Early Bird, the team had only one tournament under their belt when they arrived in Marshall last Saturday. The Marshall Speech Spectacular, which lasted two days, began with three preliminary rounds Friday followed by a final preliminary round on Saturday.
Finals are broken down into three separate rounds for each category: quarter finals, semifinals and the final round. Four Walker Talkers broke into the quarterfinal round to compete against the top 24 speakers in their category.
The following speakers advanced to the quarter final round: Molly Massar in Creative Expression, Willow Damar in Poetry, Katelyn DeLost in Creative Expression, and Sophia Landreville in Poetry.
The tournament itself provides valuable speaking experience for all who participate. Whether you leave with an award or not, the opportunity to perform and observe provides excellent insight into the activity.
This tournament is unique because it not only hosts Minnesota teams, but also teams from nearby states. Many of these out-of-state schools are approaching the end of their seasons. The Walker Talkers had the opportunity to see polished performances from a diverse group of speakers.
By the time this article is printed, Walker will have competed in the rescheduled Grand Rapids Tournament, which took place Tuesday night. Saturday, the Walker Talkers travel to Duluth to compete in the Denfeld Rotary Speech Tournament. Both results will appear in next week’s article.
