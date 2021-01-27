The virtual tournament format has opened up new possibilities for weekly speech tournaments in the 2021 season.
This week, two Walker-Hackensack-Akeley speakers were able to compete in two tournaments on the same day, which in pre-pandemic times would have been impossible. In previous years, the team would decide which tournament to complete in prior to each coming weekend; travel time, teams in attendance, and competition level are all taken into consideration.
For this season, because physical attendance is no longer required and subsequent travel time is no longer a limitation, students can compete in whichever virtual tournament is available, including multiple tournaments on the same day. As the season continues virtually, the host of each tournament must decide between a synchronous and asynchronous format. A synchronous tournament requires speakers to be in attendance and perform live in a designated virtual speaking room. With the asynchronous format, speakers pre-record videos and submit them to the tournament host online.
On the day of the tournament, judges watch the videos and assign ranks; virtual attendance is not required. This weekend, Cass-Lake Bena opted for the asynchronous format, while Alexandria chose the synchronous format.
Two WHA speakers pre-recorded their speeches and submitted them for the Cass-Lake-Bena Tournament and also performed live virtually at Alexandria. There are some limitations, however. A speaker is not able to compete in two synchronous tournaments on the same day, considering their live attendance is required in both tournaments.
Three additional speakers also competed this weekend, competing in only one tournament. In total, the team returned with eight awards.
Leo Burns and Logan Wales each competed in Cass Lake-Bena and Alexandria, and both earned awards at each tournament. Burns competed in Humor and placed fifth at Alexandria and third at Cass Lake. Wales placed eighth in Drama at Alexandria and third at Cass-Lake Bena.
Natalie Resch-Seely and Ada Muller competed in Discussion at Cass Lake-Bena. Resch-Seely took sixth and earned an honorable mention, and Muller took third overall.
Finally, Lily Burns competed live at the Alexandria tournament in Humor and finished seventh.
As we move forward each week speakers and coaches are getting more comfortable with the virtual tournament format. Issues with connectivity, video quality and sound will probably always exist, but with each passing tournament organizers are quicker to solve them. Momentum is continuing to build, and soon more speakers will be joining the weekend competition.
The WHA Speech Team will be practicing this week in preparation for the Marshall Speech Spectacular Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.