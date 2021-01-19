This past Saturday four Walker Talkers woke up early, donned their speech attire, drove to school, and then walked right into a classroom to compete via computer.
Virtual tournaments are the new reality for competitive high school speech in 2021. Unlike other extra-curricular activities, it is not likely that speech will be able to compete in person this season. However, this has not stopped coaches, software developers, and all those passionate about the activity from developing a virtual alternative.
This process started last year in the spring when all in-person tournaments were cancelled just before the subsection and section competitions. In order to provide speakers with an opportunity to compete at the state or national level, virtual platforms were created to continue competition. Both the National Speech and Debate Association and the Minnesota Speech Coaches Association developed platforms that allowed speakers a final opportunity to compete.
Developing these platforms was no simple task. Entire websites were created in combination with video chat capabilities which allowed speakers to “enter” rooms to compete live with one another, or in some cases, play a pre-recorded video. The process is similar this year; however, teams will be utilizing Speechwire.com in tandem with the NSDA’s video conferencing platform.
Speechwire.com allows the speakers to log on and “enter” their respective speaking rooms. NSDA Campus hosts the speaking rooms, which allows speakers to video conference with competitors and perform their speeches live.
This past Saturday was the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech team’s first virtual tournament. While the team stayed in Walker, the tournament was hosted by the Pequot Lakes team, and despite the complicated behind-the-scenes logistics, the tournament was a success.
Four Walker speakers competed in the tournament resulting in two awards: Natalie Resch-Seely and Ada Muller competed in the category of discussion, and Lily and Leo Burns competed in the category of Humor. Leo won a ribbon of excellence and Lily placed second overall. Speakers will receive their awards by mail.
Even though virtual tournaments have been happening since last March, competing online this past Saturday certainly gave hope to the WHA speakers and coaches. While some of the more enjoyable parts of competitive speech will have to be put on hold, the core of the activity is still alive. Plus, there is always a silver lining: for the time being, speakers get to enjoy later mornings and short travel times.
Much like the rest of the country, there is no telling when things will be back to “normal” with competitive speech. Thanks to those who worked hard to make virtual competition an option, we can continue to practice and compete.
This week the Walker Talkers are back at WHA, and the tournament will be hosted by the Cass Lake-Bena Speech Team.
