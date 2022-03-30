Over the last two weeks, the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team has competed at two separate tournaments.
Nine speakers from the WHA team traveled to Moorhead March 18 and 19 to compete in the Northern Lights NSDA qualifying tournament. Speakers who placed within the top two or three of their category at this tournament advance to the national tournament this summer in Louisville, Kent. Even though the Walker Talkers did not advance any speakers to the national tournament, Lily Pedersen and Leo Burns both advanced into the semifinal round of Humor, but did not advance into finals. Pedersen was also recognized as the top NSDA point earner for the team.
Last weekend the team also competed in the final invitational tournament of the season at the Grand Rapids Speech Fest. Ten Walker speakers attended the tournament with all of them receiving awards.
Earning ribbons for their performances were Tristan Damar, red ribbon in Poetry, and Madison Kendrick, blue ribbon in Drama.
Advancing into the final round and earned medals were Reagan Tabaka sixth in Informative, Ada Muller fifth in Discussion, Natalie Resch-Seely fourth in Extemp. Speaking, Lily Burns fourth in Humor, Elijah Cox third in Prose, Leo Burns third in Humor, Pedersen first in Humor, and Julia Schock first in Drama.
In the team sweepstakes, WHA placed fourth. Rock Ridge, Hermantown and Bemidji placed first through third respectively.
With the final invitational tournament behind them, the team is now focused on competing at the Subsection and Section tournaments. WHA School will host the Subsection 29A Tournament April 5. The top four speakers in each category will advance to the Section Tournament, hosted by the Fosston-Bagley Speech Team.
At the Section Tournament, the top three speakers in each category move on to the State Tournament held at Eastview High School April 22-23.
This week the team is enjoying a well-deserved spring break before returning to school and the final competitions of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.