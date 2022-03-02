The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team enjoyed the short jaunt to Bemidji High School Saturday to compete in the 17th annual Lumberjack Invitational Tournament.
This is the team’s sixth tournament of the season, and while all of the tournaments have varied in size, this tournament was larger in comparison. The team faced large sections of talented competitors in each category from across northern Minnesota. Of the 13 Walker speakers who attended the tournament, 11 came home with awards.
The following speakers competed in the honor-final round of their category. Katelyn DeLost and Ada Muller placed second and sixth respectively in Extemp Speaking; Lily Pedersen was fifth in Humor; Reagan Tabaka took first in Informative; Sora Bauerly placed third in Oratory; and Elijah Cox was fifth in Prose.
The following speakers advanced to the final round and competed against the top seven speakers in their category. DeLost placed fourth in Creative; Julia Schock was sixth in Drama; Natalie Resch-Seely placed seventh in Extemp Speaking; Lily Burns and Leo Burns were third and seventh respectively in Humor; and Sophia Landreville took seventh in Poetry.
In the team awards, Staples-Motley took first, ahead of Thief River Falls and Rock Ridge.
The WHA Speech Team is now more than half way through their invitational tournaments. The team will compete in four more tournaments before hosting the Subsection 29A Tournament at the beginning of April. This is the first of two elimination competitions which will determine which speakers advance to the state tournament.
This weekend the team will host the 50th Chuck Beckman Memorial Tournament. Hosting this tournament allows the community to sponsor final rounds of competition in each category. In less than two days all final rounds were sponsored. We extend our gratitude to everyone who donated. Your continued support is greatly appreciated, and we could not host this tournament without you.
