Last week was busy for the Walker Talkers. It began with a rescheduled competition in Grand Rapids Jan. 28, and it ended Saturday in Duluth at the Denfeld Rotary Tournament.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley performed well at both tournaments, leaving with a number of awards in hand.
The Grand Rapids Tournament, which is traditionally an early bird, was postponed due to weather. The tournament hosted three speaking rounds and awarded ribbons to the top speakers.
Four days later Walker Talkers were on the bus again, this time traveling to Denfeld High School to compete in the 59th annual Rotary Tournament. This competition was much larger compared to Grand Rapids — 24 schools in attendance with more than 500 speakers in competition.
WHA came prepared and broke several speakers into final rounds, in addition to earning several ribbons. The team proved their strength early in the season by returning from both tournaments with awards in hand.
The following speakers earned ribbons at the Grand Rapids Early Bird. Molly Massar a blue ribbon in Creative, Katelyn DeLost a red ribbon in Creative, Ada Muller a red ribbon in Discussion, Allaura Mandelbaum a white ribbon in Drama, Madison Kendrick a white ribbon in Drama, Leo Burns a red ribbon in Humor, Lily Pedersen a blue ribbon in Humor, Jayda Dickson a white ribbon in Informative, Willow Damar a red ribbon in Poetry, Sophia Landreville a red ribbon in Poetry, Julie Schock a red ribbon in Poetry, Logan Wales a white ribbon in Prose and Geo Morris a red ribbon in Prose.
Those bringing home ribbons from Duluth were Landreville a ribbon in Poetry, Damar and Schock a ribbon in Poetry, Natalie Resch-Seely a ribbon in Discussion, Wales a ribbon in Prose, Kendrick a ribbon in Drama, Burns a ribbon in Humor and Vance Ashmore a ribbon in Oratory.
The speakers who broke into the Honor Final round were DeLost second in Creative, Dickson third in Informative and Morris sixth in Prose. Two speakers making it into the final round were Massar seventh in Creative and Pedersen fifth in Humor.
The tournament also awarded the highest scoring teams: Chaska placed first, followed by Shakopee, Forest Lake, St. Michael-Albertville and Pequot Lakes.
With the beginning of each season often comes a tough realization for speakers. The confidence they build through successful performances over the course of several competitions often shadows the difficulties that come with the start of the next season. It is often forgotten that the success they built took time and patience. It takes several tournaments to re-cut a speech, to develop blocking, to complete a piece of writing, or to simply perform with confidence.
Now that the Walker Talkers have four competitions under their belt, they are slowly honing that competitive edge. With each week, they return to competition stronger and more prepared.
This weekend the team will compete at Hibbing High School, and the following Tuesday the junior high team will be at Cass Lake-Bena.
