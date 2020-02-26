The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team enjoyed a later leave time this past Saturday. After departing the school commons at 7:30 a.m., they made the short jaunt to compete in the Bemidji Lumberjack Invitational.
The tournament was slightly larger than the previous weekend as Bemidji hosted 24 schools with almost 400 speaking entries. WHA brought 16 speakers to the tournament entered in eight categories with nine breaking into the final round and 11 winning awards.
The following speakers earning ribbons for their performances were Leo Burns a red ribbon in Humor, and Logan Wales a blue ribbon in Prose.
The following speakers broke into the final round and competed against the top seven speakers in their category. Jayda Dickson took sixth in Informative, Molly Massar third in Creative and third in Prose, Julia Schock fourth in Poetry, Lily Burns fourth in Humor, Madison Kendrick seventh in Drama, Lily Pedersen second in Humor, Willow Damar first in Poetry, and Katelyn DeLost first in Creative.
WHA placed fourth overall behind Pequot Lakes, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Staples-Motley — first, second and third respectively.
The tournament also honored smaller teams by awarding trophies to the top schools with under 10 entries. Eveleth-Gilbert took first and Pine River-Backus was second.
Moving forward, tournaments will be increasingly competitive. The Walker Talkers will only compete in four more varsity tournaments before heading to subsections in early April. This means that speakers only have four more competitive opportunities to make adjustments before heading to the first elimination tournament on the road to state
Junior high speakers will have two more additional opportunities. Tuesday night they competed in Park Rapids and next Thursday the final junior high tournament is in Walker.
This week, the whole team will be gearing up for the Chuck Beckman Memorial Tournament held Saturday at WHA. This tournament is set to be one of the largest competitions for the team this year. We are planning to host more than 30 schools with up to 600 speaking entries.
In addition to working with speakers, the coaches will be busy checking classrooms, printing hallways signs, preparing food and checking off any other miscellaneous items necessary for hosting a tournament. Despite the extra work, we could not be more excited as the weekend approaches. We have immense pride in our school and our program, and the ability to showcase both is a blessing that we do not take for granted.
