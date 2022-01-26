Like other high school extracurricular activities in the state of Minnesota, competitive speech was significantly impacted by the ongoing pandemic.
However, while most activities were able to maintain an in-person level of competition by limiting spectators, mandating masks and encouraging social distancing, Speech had to put a pause on in-person tournaments completely. As an alternative, the speakers competed virtually.
During the 2020-2021 season, speakers put on their suits, traveled to the school, and logged into a chat room to compete with speakers from other schools. Even though this was a less than favorable alternative, the team experienced a lot of success, sending three speakers to the virtual State Tournament.
This year, many teams have decided to bring back in-person competition, including the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech team. Two weeks ago, the team traveled to Pequot Lakes to compete in their Early Bird competition, and last weekend the team traveled to Grand Rapids to compete in their early competition as well. The team took home awards from both competitions.
Ada Muller competed in discussion at both tournaments — placing sixth overall at Pequot Lakes and earning a red ribbon at Grand Rapids.
Lily Burns competed in Humor at Pequot Lakes and took sixth overall.
Sophia Landreville competed in Poetry in both tournaments and placed sixth overall at Pequot Lakes and earning a white ribbon at Grand Rapids.
Natalie Resch-Seely competed in Discussion at both tournaments and earned an honorable mention at Pequot Lakes.
Overall, the team is excited for the upcoming season. With the return of in-person tournaments, and several new speakers on the team, there is a lot to look forward to. There is also a lot of uncertainties, however, as the pandemic forces school districts to shift, and we must always be ready to make adjustments.
Last year was difficult, but we proved as a team that we can endure a difficult season and still be competitive. We plan to continue with that attitude this season. This weekend the team will travel to Fergus Falls to compete in the Otter Orations tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.