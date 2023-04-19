The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team traveled to Fosston High School to compete in the Section 8A Speech Tournament last Thursday.
This tournament, hosted annually by the Fosston-Bagley Speech Team, is the final elimination competition before the State Speech Tournament. This section is comprised of the advancing speakers in each of the 13 categories from Subsections 29, 30 and 31.
Of the 14 Walker speakers who advanced from the Section Tournament, 11 broke into the final round for a chance to compete at State. By the end of the awards ceremony, eight Walker Talkers placed in the top three of their category and will be competing at the State Tournament.
Advancing to State are Ada Muller first in Discussion, Julia Schock first in Drama, Reagan Tabaka first in Informative, Katelyn DeLost second in Creative, Madison Kendrick second in Drama, Natalie Resch-Seely second in Extemporaneous Speaking, Abagayle Audette third in Extemoraneous Reading and Elijah Cox third in Prose.
Speakers who advanced to the final round but did not place in the top three were Sora Bauerly fourth in Oratory, Sophia Landreville fifth in Great Speeches and Leo Burns fifth in Humor.
Those who did not compete in the final round were Elayna Freeman in Humor, Layla Krueckeberg in Poetry and Tristan Damar in Informative.
In the team sweepstakes, WHA placed second overall. Thief River Falls took first and the team from Hawley placed third.
This year, the MSHSL State Speech Tournament will be held at Eastview High School in Apple Valley April 28-29. Class AA schools will compete the first day and Class A schools will compete the second day. WHA speakers will travel down to Apple Valley to observe part of the large school competition and then will compete for a chance to earn state medals.
At the State Tournament, speakers will compete against the top 24 speakers in their category. Speakers and coaches will be working hard over the next two weeks to fine-tune performances in preparation for this level of competition.
