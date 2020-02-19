The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team left the commons doors at 5:15 a.m. last Friday, one of their earliest mornings yet, to compete at East Grand Forks.
This tournament was similar in size to the Hibbing Tournament from the previous weekend, with more than 12 schools attending and roughly 300 speakers competing. Nineteen Walker Talkers boarded the bus and 14 returned home with awards.
The following speakers broke into the final round among the top six speakers in their category: Katelyn DeLost took second in Creative, Willow Damar fourth in Humor, Jayda Dickson fifth in Informative, Julia Schock second in Poetry, Geo Morris third in Prose, Logan Wales fifth in Prose, Molly Massar second in Prose, and Lily Pedersen first in Humor.
The following speakers earned red ribbons for their performances: Massar in Creative, Natalie Resch-Seely in Discussion, Allaura Mandelbaum in Drama, Lily Burns and Leo Burns in Humor, Reagan Tabaka in Informative, and Damar and Sophia Landreville in Poetry.
Overall, WHA accepted the third-place trophy behind Pequot Lakes and Bemidji, first and second respectively.
The team is now approaching mid-season, and the pace is picking up. Varsity tournaments are scheduled every weekend and junior high tournaments during the week. There are three more junior high tournaments over the next three weeks including Pequot Lakes, Park Rapids and Walker. Pequot Lakes took place yesterday Park Rapids will be held next Thursday, and the junior high marathon will end March 5 in Walker.
The varsity team will enjoy a relatively late morning and short trip up to Bemidji to compete in the Lumberjack Invitational Tournament this Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.