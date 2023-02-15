Of the 12 Walker Talkers to compete at the annual Hibbing Heartbreaker Tournament, six brought home awards.
The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team traveled to the historic Hibbing High School Saturday to compete in their annual Heartbreaker Tournament.

The tournament hosted three preliminary rounds and a final round. The top six speakers in each category advanced into a final round, and speakers just short of the final round earned an honorable mention.

