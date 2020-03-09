The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team traveled to the St. Cloud area Saturday to compete at the Sauk Rapids Speech Tournament.
This tournament was a first for the team, however, it opened speakers up to a wealth of new competition and new judges. After several weeks in a row of competing in the north end of the state against teams from the surrounding area, this tournament gave the Walker Talkers a more broad view of potential state competition. Teams from Melrose, Browerville-Eagle Valley, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and Morris are all single A teams that competed in Sauk Rapids this weekend. Not only did the WHA team get to view new and different competition, but they also proved their strength, bringing home several awards.
Speakers who broke into the final round of competition and earned medals were Katelyn DeLost fourth in Poetry, Molly Massar first in the Prose next-in final round and sixth in the creative final round, Lily Pedersen sixth in Humor, Julia Schock second in Poetry, Willow Damar fourth in Poetry, Logan Wales sixth in Prose and Jayda Dickson first in Informative.
Those who earned honorable mentions at the tournament were Ada Muller in Discussion, Madison Kendrick in Drama, Tristan Damar in Humor, Leo Burns in Humor, Lily Burns in Humor, Sophia Landreville in Poetry and Geo Morris in Prose.
Team trophies were handed out to small, medium and large teams, along with teams that demonstrated speaker strength. WHA took second in the medium schools category and also received an award for speaker strength that was awarded to teams with a high speaker entries to award ratio.
While the speech season is quickly closing in on the State Tournament, for many it feels like it has only begun. Many winter sports have come to a close, but speech still has a solid month left.
At the beginning of April, WHA will compete at the subsection tournament at Cass Lake-Bena High School. One week after subsections, the remaining speakers will travel to Fosston-Bagely to compete at the section tournament that will determine who will speak at state in mid-April.
WHA has only one invitational tournament left, which will take place next weekend in Perham. Following that tournament, ninth- through 12th-grade speakers will compete at the NSDA Northern Lights qualifying tournament in Little Falls. These are the last two opportunities for speakers to compete and perfect their pieces before subsections. The Walker Talkers have solidified their place among the top competitors within the area, and the state; however, nothing is achieved without hard work and humility. They will continue to demonstrate both as they move week by week closer to the State Tournament.
