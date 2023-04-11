The Walker Talkers won the Subsection 29A Tournament with 14 of the 15 entrants moving on to this week's Section 8A Meet.
Photo submitted

The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team hosted the Subsection 29A Speech Tournament last Thursday evening.

The tournament is the first elimination competition on the road to the State Tournament. WHA High School hosted five area teams including Blackduck, Laporte, Cass Lake-Bena, Fosston-Bagley and Park Rapids. There were 64 entries total from the six competing schools.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments