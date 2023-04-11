The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team hosted the Subsection 29A Speech Tournament last Thursday evening.
The tournament is the first elimination competition on the road to the State Tournament. WHA High School hosted five area teams including Blackduck, Laporte, Cass Lake-Bena, Fosston-Bagley and Park Rapids. There were 64 entries total from the six competing schools.
WHA entered 15 speakers into the competition, with 14 moving on to the Section 8A Tournament.
Speakers competing at the tournament were Katelyn Delost first in Creative, Madison Kendrick first in Drama, Natalie Resch-Seely first in Extemp Speaking, Leo Burns first in Humor, Reagan Tabaka first in Informative, Sora Bauerly first in Oratory, Ada Muller second in Discussion, Julie Schock second in Drama, Sophie Landreville second in Great Speeches, Elijah Cox second in Prose, Abagayle Audette third in Extemp Reading, Tristan Damar third in Informative, Elayna Freeman fourth in Humor, Layla Kruekeberg fifth in Poetry and Lola Kruekeberg eighth in Poetry.
In the team sweepstakes, WHA, Fosston-Bagley, Park Rapids, Blackduck, Laporte, and Cass Lake-Bena placed first through sixth respectively.
This has been an eventful year for the Walker Talkers to say the least. The team hosted three tournaments — many speakers competing in multiple activities simultaneously, and unpredictable winter weather made getting to practice and tournaments difficult. Despite these challenges, however, the team was able to come together and outperform its competitors in this first playoff tournament.
The Section 8A tournament, hosted by the Fosston-Bagley Speech Team, is Thursday in Fosston. In order to qualify for the State Tournament, speakers must advance to the final round of their category and place within the top three. The team will be working hard this week in practice to ensure a strong performance at the Section Tournament.
