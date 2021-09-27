The Wall of Honor at the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School was created as a way to publicly recognize and thank graduates for serving their country.
Now that the United States has finally ended its involvement in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Walker community wants to do something to show respect, appreciation and support for all those brave men and women who have served our country over the years.
“We decided to start a scholarship fund for WHA graduates who have a parent or a grandparent who has honorably served their country in any branch of the service,” said Kelly Nelson, a former WHA teacher and veteran.
An endowment fund is being set up through the Walker Area Foundation. An endowment fund uses only the interest to pay for the scholarships, so that the fund will never run out of money.
The goal is to raise $100,000 for the endowment fund so multiple scholarships can be given out each year.
Nelson recently attended a Walker VFW meeting to see if they would support the Wall of Honor Scholarship. They agreed to donate $40,000 to the fund and will also match any other donations up to $30,000.
“This makes this task a little easier than we first anticipated, Nelson added. “We only need to raise $30,000.”
Anyone who wants to donate to the Wall of Honor Scholarship Fund can send a check made out to the Walker Area Foundation (WAF) to Kelly Nelson, Box 112, Walker, MN 56484. The Walker Area Foundation operates as a public 501 (c)(3) charity so all donations are tax deductible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.