Arlissa Morales (from left), Andrew Palmer, Madison Carpenter, Marisa Shearen and Morgan Biessener each received a certificate of participation. Photo submitted
Photo submitted

The following Walker-Hackensack-Akeley students were recognized for submitting art for the art exhibit at the Northwoods Arts Council’s Art and Book Festival. Arlissa Morales (from left), Andrew Palmer, Madison Carpenter, Marisa Shearen and Morgan Biessener each received a certificate of participation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments