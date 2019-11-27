At its Nov. 12 meeting, the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board heard a report from Karrie Ehlenfeldt, District Assessment Coordinator/4th and 5th Grade technology teacher highlighting WHA’s new student information system, Infinite Campus.
The system allows parents to view their child’s school information using the internet. Parents can check on attendance, class schedule, assignments, current grades and food service accounts via the system. WHA can also notify parents who have students in grades 7-12 weekly by email about their student’s progress.
Ehlenfeldt also mentioned Sarah Johnson, WHA’s new Family Liaison staffer. Her job is to support students’ social and emotional needs. It’s a broad job description, and the extent of her work is extensive. She currently focuses on building relationships with students, families, outside agencies, and assessing needs at the school.
Johnson is also working on organizing an ACT prep course in collaboration with Hill City and Remer as well as helping school psychologist Laura Baum-Parr with facilitating the talking circle groups on Mondays and Thursdays. The ACT prep course is being funded by grants
Principals’ reports
High School Principal Ryan Jensen and business teacher Laura Scanlon met with the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce to discuss the upcoming job fair in spring 2020. WHA has hosted the event over the past two years. The 2020 job fair is scheduled for April 14, 2020.
On Nov. 8, Principal Jensen, Principal Jill McGowan and Ehlenfeldt visited Northern Cass School District in North Dakota as they are Level 3 High Reliability School certified. Ehlenfeldt noted it was an opportunity to gather ideas for level three lagging indicators.
Community Ed, AD report
Director Travis Hensch offered congratulations to the WHA girls’ volleyball team; they finished the year 24-7 and were section runners-up. Hensch’s congratulations extended to Coaches Bonnie Sea, Monica Voeller, and Kellie Morehouse.
Hensch reported that Park Rapids Schools has cancelled their high school girls hockey program for the 2019-20 season..
Community Ed hosted a public forum Nov. 14 on “Getting the Facts about Vaping.”
In other matters the board
Accepted the results of the Nov. 5 capital project referendum, which was approved by a vote of 842 to 291.
Accepted donations from the Walker American Legion, $890.19 for Community Ed; $300 for sixth grade field trip fund; $400 for book fair; from the Walker American Legion Auxiliary, $300 for sixth grade field trip fund; $500 for kindergarten; from the Rodney White family, bass bars for the music program; from Women of Hope, $300 for the kindergarten fund.
Awarded the bid for a plow truck to Lundeen Brothers for $31,856.87, the lowest of three bidders The other two were Walker Ford at $40,731.90 and National Auto Fleet Group, $33,757.39.
Approved contracts with a 2.5 percent insurance-related increase for paraprofessionals/dietary aides, custodial staff and bus drivers, all for 2019-2021.
Accepted a clean audit opinion from Eide Bailly, public accounting and business advisors for financial reports covering the previous fiscal year.
Approved an amending resolution regarding General Obligation Refunding Bonds.
