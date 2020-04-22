Distance learning has been in full swing for Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) students over the past few weeks, and the school board followed suit, holding their April 13 meeting online to discuss policy updates, hear staff reports and approve a Level 4 special ed facility construction review.
The transition from in-class lessons to distance learning had some challenges in the beginning but is continuing with better results through April into May.
As the school year winds down, the school board is waiting for word from Gov. Tim Walz on whether to get students back in the classrooms for a couple of weeks.
Staff reports from K-5 principal Jill McGowan and 6-12 Principal Ryan Jensen revolved around initial distance learning glitches that have been remedied. Paraprofessionals and transportation staff helped deliver lesson materials to WHA’s four distribution sites at Northern Lights Casino, Onigum Community Center, The Hub in Hackensack and the Akeley Regional Community Center. Students can also pick up lesson materials at the elementary and high school offices in Walker.
Participation began at almost 90 percent while teachers made contact with students and parents to get remaining materials in students’ hands by the following day.
Community Ed/Activities Director Travis Hensch reported that paras have helped sanitize and clean the school, delivered homework and participated in webinars to continue their professional development.
Spring sports and summer activities have not been officially cancelled. They could begin as early as mid-May, but the department is waiting on approval from Gov. Walz. Community Ed classes are cancelled for April, as was the primary fundraiser, the Women’s Expo. The issue will be revisited in May.
Community Ed is now on Instagram for quicker announcement notices and engagement.
The board accepted the Department of Education’s “positive review and comment” on proposed construction of a Level IV special ed facility at a 9.4 acre site at the Ah-Gwah-Ching site south of Walker.
The facility will serve an estimated 32 students from the WHA, Park Rapids, Nevis and Pine Point schools (all members of the PAWN special ed cooperative), as well as students from Northland, Pine River-Backus, Menahga and Cass Lake districts. The WHA School District will serve as fiscal host for services provided at the new facility.
The project will be funded entirely by a $5.2 million endowment from Sourcewell, the sponsoring service cooperative. The financing method does not require voter approval.
The Department of Education also commented that the project “appears to be in the best long-term interest of WHA and participating entities and will result in reduced travel time for setting IV students from WHA and other participating school districts.”
In other business the board
Accepted resignations/retirements of Greg Lynch, maintenance; Nancy Gretjack, para; Cindy Nelson, ALP instructor; Darin Schultz, head boys’ basketball coach; and Israel Moe, junior high basketball coach; and approved hiring David Lundquist as a long-term substitute teacher.
Approved on second reading, policy updates including equal educational opportunity, open/closed meetings/ public participation/complaints and data privacy, harassment/violence/ mandated reporting of neglect/physical/sexual abuse, tobacco-free, employee/board member gifts, staff development and obsolete equipment.
Approved on first reading, policy updates regarding student dress, enrollment of nonresident students, school activities, student promotion/retention and program design, student medication, Internet acceptable use, violence prevention, immunization requirements, use of peace officers/crisis team to remove students with IEPs from school grounds, and unpaid meal charges.
Approved teleconference meetings.
Approved prior meeting minutes.
Approved Sue Ostlund as account signatory at First National Bank North, Walker.
Approved Lakewood Petroleum for oil tank removal.
