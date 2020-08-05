Pictured are WHA administrators, school board members, NORSON and Sourcewell personnel taking part in a groundbreaking ceremony.
Photo submitted

Walker Hackensack Akeley broke ground Thursday on what will be a $5.2 million facility to serve students with special needs. The facility will serve students in grades K-5 from not only WHA but multiple schools from the region.  Funding for the school has been acquired by Superintendent Eric Pingrey from Sourcewell  (formerly NJPA), who is the regional service co-op. Sourcewell has also funded school projects in Wadena and Little Falls. After a year of planning that included site location and building design, it was decided to use the former Ah-Gwah-Ching site south of Walker. Construction will take just over a year with an opening ready for students in the fall of 2021. Pictured are WHA administrators, school board members, NORSON and Sourcewell personnel taking part in a groundbreaking ceremony.

