Walker Hackensack Akeley broke ground Thursday on what will be a $5.2 million facility to serve students with special needs. The facility will serve students in grades K-5 from not only WHA but multiple schools from the region. Funding for the school has been acquired by Superintendent Eric Pingrey from Sourcewell (formerly NJPA), who is the regional service co-op. Sourcewell has also funded school projects in Wadena and Little Falls. After a year of planning that included site location and building design, it was decided to use the former Ah-Gwah-Ching site south of Walker. Construction will take just over a year with an opening ready for students in the fall of 2021. Pictured are WHA administrators, school board members, NORSON and Sourcewell personnel taking part in a groundbreaking ceremony.
featured top story
WHA breaks ground on Level-4 Special Ed facility
Tags
Gail Deboer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.