Forty-six local high school students were selected by their respective school staff and were celebrated at a special event April 19.
The Students of Character 32nd Annual Celebration recognizes high school juniors and seniors throughout Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties for their quiet leadership, perseverance and dedication to their community, school and fellow students. Donations from local businesses, organizations, and individuals make it possible for each student to receive a scholarship, plus a chance to win door prizes.
The students include Cliff Cloud and Savanna Liimatta of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School, Caraira Jensen and Logan Oehler of Cass Lake-Bena School, Abigal Hurt and McKinna McKinney of Northland Community High School, and Miqaella Williams of Pine River-Backus School.
Each student was selected by his or her school staff with the criteria that they are “unsung heroes” of their district — the behind-the-scenes students who receive little, if any, recognition. Each honoree was presented with a $750 scholarship, made possible by business and community donations.
“This event continues to get better and better each year,” said Sourcewell Executive Director and CEO Dr. Chad Coauette. “These students and their stories absolutely blow my mind. You have a group of students defying the odds; some who never thought they’d see high school graduation. And they’re all up on stage being honored, recognized, and celebrated for their accomplishments.”
A recording of the complete event is on the Sourcewell Facebook page.
About Sourcewell
Sourcewell (formerly National Joint Powers Alliance) is a self-supporting government organization, partnering with education, government, and nonprofits to boost student and community success. Created in 1978 as one of Minnesota’s nine service cooperatives, we offer training and shared services to our central-Minnesota members. Throughout North America, we offer a cooperative purchasing program with more than 325 awarded vendors on contract. Sourcewell is driven by service and the ability to strategically reinvest in member communities.
