Forty-six local high school students were selected by their respective school staff and were celebrated at a special event April 19.

The Students of Character 32nd Annual Celebration recognizes high school juniors and seniors throughout Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties for their quiet leadership, perseverance and dedication to their community, school and fellow students. Donations from local businesses, organizations, and individuals make it possible for each student to receive a scholarship, plus a chance to win door prizes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments