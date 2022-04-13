Forty-three local high school students will be celebrated at a special event from 5 to -8 p.m. April 20 at Madden’s Resort on Gull Lake.
The 31st annual Students of Character Celebration recognizes high school juniors and seniors throughout Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties for their quiet leadership, perseverance and dedication to their community, school, and fellow students. Donations from local businesses, organizations, and individuals make it possible for each student to receive a scholarship, plus a chance to win door prizes.
The students include Andrew Palmer and Luna Scanlon of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School, Charles Losh and Mackenzie Stoebner of Cass Lake-Bena School, and Mara Adams and Randall Yost of Pine River-Backus School.
Each student was selected by his or her school staff with the criteria that they are “unsung heroes” of their district — the behind-the-scenes students who receive little, if any, recognition.
The event will be broadcast live on Facebook for the general public. A recording of the complete event will also be shared the following day on the Sourcewell Facebook page.
About Sourcewell
Sourcewell (formerly National Joint Powers Alliance) is a self-supporting government organization, partnering with education, government, and nonprofits to boost student and community success. Created in 1978 as one of Minnesota’s nine service cooperatives, we offer training and shared services to our central-Minnesota members. Throughout North America, we offer a cooperative purchasing program with more than 325 awarded vendors on contract. Sourcewell is driven by service and the ability to strategically reinvest in member communities.
