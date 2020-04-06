The Good Citizen Scholarship is awarded to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) High School seniors who show awareness, concern and involvement in serving the public in school, church and/or their community.
Who can make a nomination:
Any resident of the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley school district may submit a name for
consideration for the scholarship. Immediate family members such as father, mother,
grandparent, aunt or uncle may not make nominations.
Criteria:
• Nominee must attend junior and senior years at WHA High School.
• Nominee must be accepted by a one-, two- or four-year post-secondary institution.
• Nominee must be an active participant in school and community activities.
• Nominee must show concern for the welfare of others and a willingness to extend
themselves in the service of friends, neighbors and community.
• Nominee must have averaged 94 percent attendance from ninth-grade through the selection
committee meeting of senior year. Excused absences shall not count against attendance
Examples of Good Citizen characteristics:
• Respects the rights and beliefs of others and treats them with courtesy and consideration
• Is fully responsible for their own actions and the consequences of those actions
• Respects the property of others
• Respects and obeys the rules of their school and the laws of the community, state and country
• Shows respect to those who are responsible for enforcing the rules of the school and the laws
of the community, state and country
The nominator must include a separate letter of recommendation briefly describing their relationship to the student and the activities that they consider meritorious. Be as specific as possible (i.e. examples of projects, volunteerism or other worthwhile activities).
Please send the nomination form and recommendation to: Walker-Hackensack-Akeley H.S.
Attn: Thomas McIver
P.O. Box 4000
Walker, MN 56484
Nominations must be received by May 4.
Additional nomination forms are available at local banks and the post offices in Walker, Hackensack and Akeley.
