Chef de Gare Tony Sauer of the Cass County 40 & 8 Voiture Locale 714 presents Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School 2020 graduate Grant DeVries with a $2,000 scholarship for nurse’s training.
Photo by Diane Maas

Chef de Gare Tony Sauer of the Cass County 40 & 8 Voiture Locale 714 presents Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School 2020 graduate Grant DeVries with a $2,000 scholarship for nurse’s training. Since 2017, the organization has given out $12,000 in scholarships. The funds for these scholarships are raised from Ham and Turkey Bingos. Help continue this program by attending one of the Bingo events. Turkey Bingo is scheduled for Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. downstairs at the Walker Legion.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments