Walker-Hackensack-Akeley seniors Trevor Radke and Lizzie Naugle were crowned king and queen during homecoming week held Oct. 5-9. The other members of the royal court were (from left) Elise Rice, Jackson MacFarlane, Anna Likens, Clay Nelson, King Trevor, Queen Lizzie, Mason Schneider, Gretchen Strand, Jack Slagle and Emma Deegan.
Photo submitted

