The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team hosted more than 30 schools from around the state Saturday, plus one out-of-state school, at the 48th annual Chuck Beckman Memorial Tournament.
With more than 500 speakers entered in competition, the commons space was packed, with several teams settling in the large gym. Even though the Walker Talkers and coaches enjoyed a competition without a lengthy bus ride, many hours were spent the night before and the night after the tournament in preparation and clean-up.
In order to create enough speaking space, the team was forced to get creative. Almost every classroom in all three schools was utilized, including one hallway space near the elementary staircase and main office. Parent volunteers also joined the team by providing refreshments in the judges’ lounge, along with concessions.
In addition to all of this preparation, the team had to compete as well. With such a large number of speaking entries, the competition was strong; however, the Walker Talkers were still able to leave the tournament with several awards.
The following speakers earned ribbons for their performances: Molly Massar in Creative and Prose, Ada Muller in Discussion, Madison Kendrick in Drama, Reagan Tabaka in Informative and Geo Morris in Prose.
The following speakers broke into honor finals, which is comprised of the bottom six of the top 12 speakers: Katelyn DeLost placed fifth in Creative and Sophia Landreville sixth in Poetry.
Finally, four Walker Talkers broke into the final round to compete against the top six speakers in their category. Lil Pedersen took third in Humor, Lily Burns fourth in Humor, Julia Schock fifth in Poetry and Willow Damar second in Poetry.
Overall, the team from Staples-Motley placed first, with Melrose and Bemidji placing second and third, respectively.
Now that the large tournament has passed, the team will focus on hosting one more tournament. Tomorrow night the final junior high tournament will take place at WHA School. Along with the regular ribbons, the Heartland Award will also be given to the junior high speakers with the highest scores in each category from all of the junior high tournaments.
Over the next two weekends, the varsity team will compete in two new tournaments. This weekend the team will compete in Sauk Rapids, followed by Perham the weekend after.
Even though there is a month and half until the State Tournament, the opportunities to prepare are quickly becoming fewer. The team will compete in two more invitational tournaments, followed by the national qualifying tournament, before jumping right into subsection competition in late March.
While hosting a tournament can be a stressful endeavor, it is an absolute privilege to do so each year. As a coach and a staff member at WHA, I am extremely proud of our speech program, as well as all of the other amazing things happening here at this school. It is an honor to showcase our students and our building for speakers, coaches and parents alike from around the state. And none of this would be possible without the amazing parent, guardian and community support.
I would like to extend a special thank you to the parents who volunteered their Saturday to ensure that speakers and judges were fed during the tournament. I would also like to thank the janitorial staff who helped keep the building presentable for our guests. Additionally, I would like to thank Moondance Jam. In order to accommodate additional teams this year, they provided several tables and chairs. Finally, I would like to thank the administration and staff who worked cooperatively with the team to allow us to use this wonderful space. Overall the tournament was a success and we are excited to do it again next year.
