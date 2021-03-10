For the first time in its history, the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team hosted a virtual home tournament. Normally, coaches and speakers would dedicate their time from Friday after school until late into the evening on Saturday to host a home tournament. Food is prepared, rooms are cleaned and staged, signs are placed around the building to direct visitors, and eventually there is some time to practice speaking.
This Saturday, however, the commons area of the school, normally teeming with speakers in suits, was empty save a few individuals entering and leaving the building. While the traditional energy was not within the school, it did exist within the virtual competition rooms. Walker hosted 42 teams with 426 entries. The Walker Talkers themselves competed at near full strength with eight speaking entries, and left the tournament with four awards.
Speakers who placed within the top 12 competed in an honor final round, and speakers who placed within the top six competed in the final round. Logan Wales placed second in the Drama Honor Finals; Lily Pedersen second in the Humorous Honor Finals, Leo Burns fourth in the Humorous Finals, and Katelyn DeLost first overall in the Creative Final round.
Last week two WHA speakers also competed in the Blackduck JH Tournament. Etta Reed and Elijah Cox competed in the category of Prose, with Reed fourth and Cox first.
Thursday, WHA will host the final junior high tournament of the season. The varsity team will compete in the Rock Ridge Rhetorical Rumble, hosted by the Eveleth-Gilbert Speech Team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.