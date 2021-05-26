Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Laporte and Northland Community schools will hold their 2021 commencement exercises Friday night.

WHA graduates

Forty-eight WHA students will receive their diplomas, including 25 honor students, in the high school gymnasium.

The graduates are Logan Barton, Alicia Becker, Brooklyn Borwege, Kylie Borwege, Evan Cloud, Darin Cronemiller, Gavin Damar, Emmalee Deegan, Autymn Dickson, Brandon Dodge, Danielle Goehring, Steven Hausken, Colton Hein, Paige Hildebrandt, Carter Holt, Bennett Idstrom, Trenyce Jernberg, Gavin Johannsen, Dylan Johnson, Nathan Kali, Anna Likens, Benjamin Lloyd, Rebecca Lloyd, Hunter Lundgren, Jackson MacFarlane, Kylee Medina, Elizabeth Naugle, Clay Nelson, Taylor Nordin, Caden Opheim, Alayna Pinski, Trevor Radke, Danielle Recine, Elise Rice, Kate Rogers, Phiyapat Saeoung, Mason Schneider, Steven Sharpnack, Jack Slagle, Zachary Stevenson, Gretchen Strand, Katherine Swanson, Aleah Tabbert, Margaret Thompson, Kyle Ulve, Logan Wales, Taylor Week and Alyson Wicks.

Laporte graduates

Twenty-four Laporte seniors will receive their diplomas.

The graduates are Tia Carpenter, Tate Dailey, Symone Evans, Zackary Evans, Ella Fenske, Alexander Forseman, Kiley Hamilton, Logen Hegg, Autumn Howg, Wyatt Johannsen, Cheyenne Johnson, Isaiah Johnson, Mya Kornezos, Lacey Lahr, Alyssa Moss, Ethan Moss, Joe Pierce, Kaden Reierson, John Schmerbeck, Gibson Smith, Olivia Taylor, Joshua Tharp, Allysa Vold and Connor Wyatt.

Northland graduates

A class of eight seniors will received their diplomas.

The graduates are Dutch Ammerman, Harris Carlson, Maricela Curi, Lukas Emerson, Jenna Gorz-Reisdorph, Drew Hausken, Emily Homstad and Carson Johnson.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments