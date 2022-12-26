The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) School Board met December 12 to talk about the district tax levy, the school district audit and to hear staff reports.
WHA’s financial rating in 2017 was A1. Since passing the Capital Project Levy Referendum in 2019 the rating has increased to Aa3 in just a few years. The rationale cited by Moody’s was improved financial operations, solid [capital] reserves and a strong cash position. As a result, the School Board voted to reduce the property tax levy by 2.17 percent, which is close to a $64,000 reduction.
A further analysis of the school district’s finances, detailed in an audit by financial advisors Eide Bailly, gave the district a clean audit opinion. The only findings noted were that of a couple of journal entries, duty segregation and preparation of financial statements as well as an inactive student activity account.
Staff reports included summaries of a trip to Deep Portage Learning Center in early December. The American Indian Education (AIE) Department and the Art Department teamed up to paint a medicine wheel medallion with student handprints composing the four different colored sections to celebrate Native Heritage Month.
AIE Director Janells Johnson reported that Ojibwe I language course will be offered for 9-12 grade students in the spring during second period.
In other school board business the board:
Approved new hires including Jolene Link, student support specialist; Sue Nelson, elementary music; Cody Stevenson, track coach; Sarah Johnson, track coach.
Approved resignation including Julie Eiklenborg, elementary administrative assistant; Cheri Henne, custodian; Michael Anderson, teacher.
Appointed Superintendent Brian Dietz as Community Ed Director.
Held the annual Truth in Taxation public forum.
Passed a resolution issuing Certificates of Election, directing the district clerk to perform election-related duties.
Accepted donations from Lillian Aird, $200 for Wolf Pack Pantry; and American Legion Pull Tabs $2,000 for Wolf Pack Pantry.
Approved the World’s Best Work Force/Achievement and Integration 2021-22 report.
Appointed Sourcewell Board of Directors nomination including Sarah Nagell.
