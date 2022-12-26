The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) School Board met December 12 to talk about the district tax levy, the school district audit and to hear staff reports.

WHA’s financial rating in 2017 was A1. Since passing the Capital Project Levy Referendum in 2019 the rating has increased to Aa3 in just a few years. The rationale cited by Moody’s was improved financial operations, solid [capital] reserves and a strong cash position. As a result, the School Board voted to reduce the property tax levy by 2.17 percent, which is close to a $64,000 reduction.

