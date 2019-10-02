TOP PERFORMER

Name: Brianna Raddatz

Grade: 12th

Parents: Paul and Carrie Raddatz

Reason nominated: While much of the love for WHA volleyball team goes to Megan Benjamin, the person on the other of the one-two punch is Bri. On the court and in practice, she is a team leader. She has a contagious work ethic that her teammates notice and attempt to match.

Bri is also a rock star off the court. Her teachers rave about how much of a joy she is to have in class.

Name: Gavin Johannsen

Grade: 11th

Parents: Vanessa and Ben Jacobson, and John Johannsen

Reason nominated: Gavin paced the Wolves in their 20-7 win over Wadena-Deer Creek with 56 rushing yards and a touchdown, and 33 receiving yards and another score.

He has made great strides in his leadership and mentoring role with younger players on the field, and is continuing to work on becoming a better student every day in the classroom.

Name: Trista Wood

Grade: 8th

Parents: Russ and Kari Wood

Reason nominated: Trista continues to demonstrate and role-model the three tenets of PBIS — ready, respectful, responsible. She is always ready for class and is diligent in having assignments completed.

Her diligence and attention to detail have helped her maintain high marks in all her academic courses.

Name: Talon Rolen

Grade: 8th

Parents: Raychel Graham

Reason nominated: Talon is a new student who has already proven himself with his academic success in geography and being an excellent example to his peers by always being ready, respectful and responsible.

He has given the chow at WHA a solid “A”rating, and has noted that the class sizes are much smaller than he is used to.

