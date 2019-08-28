With the completion of the asphalt around the playground area at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Elementary, volunteers spent last Friday painting a couple of activities for the students to do while playing outside.
The group painted a game called Mirror Me, which is a fun variation of Simon Says and is a memory game. The goal of the game is to mirror the person across from you by repeating the pattern of steps they take on the various colored circles. After each turn the pattern increases by one until the opposing player cannot mirror the pattern.
Four Square was also painted. The object of the game is to eliminate players in higher squares so that you can advance to the highest square yourself.
A big thank you to Walker Home Center for donating the paint and painting materials to make this project possible. Kudos to Natalie Asell, Destiny Engelkens, Janelle Johnson, Jeff and Cindy Larson, Alyssa Lissick, Jill McGowan, and Eric and Lisa Pingrey for donating their time.
The hope is to add more activities in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.