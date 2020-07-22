The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) School Board met online again July 13. The board heard discussion regarding possibilities for fall semester classes as well as setting filing deadlines to run for school board.
Superintendent Eric Pingrey reported that staff is working on several scenarios regarding possibilities for fall semester including in-person classes, online classes or a hybrid version of both to keep students and staff safe, depending on what Governor Walz decides will be the best scenario to protect everyone.
Four seats on the School Board will be contested in the fall election including Chairman Blake Nordin, Vice-Chair Victoria White, Director Lori Stein and Director Linda Arts. School board candidates will be required to file and pay the $2 filing fee by 5 p.m. Aug. 11.
Candidates may begin filing next Tuesday. To run for school board a candidate must be 21 or older; must be a resident in the school district for 30 days prior to the election; and must have no other filing affidavits of candidacy for any other office.
In other school district business the Board:
Approved the second reading of policy updates including policies for the adoption of the school budget, annual audit, transportation of students, student activityaccounting, vending machines, federal revenue sources and public data requests.
Approved the reimbursement for cell phone bills to the business manager, and Community Ed/AD administrative assistant.
Approved the elementary student/parent handbook.
Approved the purchase of 10 passenger van for $38,323.
Approved the long-term maintenance ten-year plan.
Approved making Superintendent Eric Pingrey the Identified Official With Authority regarding user access to State of Minnesota secure website, and representing WHA at the State of Minnesota.
Approved final agreement with Nor Son for the Level IV facility construction at Ah-Ghwah-Ching site.
Approved donations from Walker Rotary $250.00, and Leer Title Services, $250.00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.