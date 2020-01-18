Walker-Hackensack-Akeley third-grade students received stuffed animal reading buddies and sunglasses to encourage them in their reading goal. The classes also received games and tools for reading fluency. The stuffed animals and sunglasses were donated by Walker Home Center and Minnesota Log Homes, Jeff and Kristin Holly family.
