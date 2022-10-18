My name is Ben Jacobson. I graduated from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley in 1999, and then went on to achieve a bachelor’s degree in both business management and biblical studies.
I am a fourth-generation owner/operator of Hiawatha Beach Resort. Someone could make the assumption that being a fourth-generation business owner means that you were handed something that you didn’t earn, that you were just born into it. I would contend that it takes an unselfish commitment to continuing a race that you both didn’t start and won’t finish. While it is my responsibility to run, I am going to run it to the best of my capability. This is my same outlook I have serving on the school board.
I have been at Hiawatha long enough to see many families come and go and come back again. One of my favorite aspects of my career is that I constantly get to hear the praise of our customers. “We absolutely loved our stay; we can’t wait to come back.”
I share these comments because they are a big reason of why I do what I do. I also do what I do because I love working with people I love — my wife, family and children. My wife Vanessa and I have five children — four still attend WHA, and I want them and all the students to have a great educational experience at WHA. I believe we have many great teachers and I have much respect for the work they do. I also think that the current administration is working hard at turning the ship and getting WHA on the right course to success.
I am excited to serve the community and to bring my skills and values to the school board. I am good at making decisions and taking the hard steps to follow through with them. Accountability and expectations are two sides of the same coin that I deal with almost every day. My experience in dealing with accountability and expectations will be valuable when dealing with the expectations of students, parents, teachers and administration.
As a seasonal business owner, I employ a number of students from Walker and the surrounding area. I enjoy preaching positivity to them and teaching them life skills.
Most importantly I always strive to express how I value my team and their commitment to adding value to the guest’s experience. The most common theme throughout my time achieving my degree in biblical studies is that we are all valued and we are called to bring value to everyone else. I do not take this opportunity lightly and look forward to serving the community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.