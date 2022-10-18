Ben Jacobson
My name is Ben Jacobson. I graduated from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley in 1999, and then went on to achieve a bachelor’s degree in both business management and biblical studies.

I am a fourth-generation owner/operator of Hiawatha Beach Resort. Someone could make the assumption that being a fourth-generation business owner means that you were handed something that you didn’t earn, that you were just born into it. I would contend that it takes an unselfish commitment to continuing a race that you both didn’t start and won’t finish. While it is my responsibility to run, I am going to run it to the best of my capability. This is my same outlook I have serving on the school board.

