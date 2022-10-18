My name is Keane Johnson and I am running for a seat on Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board because I want the best for my own children and all the children in our community. I have lived in Walker since 1990, and graduated from WHA in 2004.
I obtained a degree in both finance and accounting from Bemidji State University. I worked at a local CPA firm for the past 12 years until recently opening my own accounting office.
Fiscal management is the primary, state mandated responsibility of all school boards. I believe my work experience will be beneficial to the board in this department. Also, I have owned a local window washing business for the past 20 years and I employ local teachers during the summer months.
My wife, Andrea and I are both graduates of WHA and love calling Walker our home. We have two daughters who attend WHA and their future means everything to us. I am running for an open seat on the WHA School Board because I want the very best for our children. Every child in our district deserves an education that makes the whole community proud.
The thing that is most important to me besides the safety and wellbeing of all children, is their education. I strongly believe that we need to concentrate on the core subjects of learning and helping our students to get test scores back up where they belong.
COVID has really hurt everyone but I believe that bouncing back should be our No. 1 priority. The school has been taking some major steps so far this year to get new programs set up and working on strategic planning. I feel like this is a step in the right direction and I would like to be part of establishing, implementing and maintaining that plan.
I would like WHA to be known as the school district with the best teachers and the district where students receive the best education in our area. I believe this is possible and I want to help us get there.
