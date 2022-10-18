Keane Johnson
Photo submitted

My name is Keane Johnson and I am running for a seat on Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board because I want the best for my own children and all the children in our community. I have lived in Walker since 1990, and graduated from WHA in 2004.

I obtained a degree in both finance and accounting from Bemidji State University. I worked at a local CPA firm for the past 12 years until recently opening my own accounting office.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments