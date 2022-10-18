My name is Kimberley Gendron and I have lived in Walker for the past eight-plus years with my husband, Ryan, who was raised in Walker and attended WHA, in addition to our three children (10, 6 and 2), two of which currently attend WHA.
We are an outdoorsy, active and fun family. I am passionate about this community and the people in it, of the success (not only the children within it) but their families and the school as a whole. I believe there is always room for improvement, no matter the category or circumstance.
I am open-minded and strive to learn more, and although I have my own beliefs and opinions, I am passionate about learning the beliefs and opinions of others. I feel as though communication is key to successful relationships and research, trial and error and dedicated listening of thoughts/concerns is an important role to improve this district and those who attend/work within it as well.
I will not say I am the “best” candidate, because I genuinely feel as though each running community member brings important personality differences that add value within District 113. I will say, however, that I voice concerns, am constantly asking questions and would like to see beneficial changes throughout the district. I can, with 100 percent certainty dedicate my utmost professional/respectful mannerisms and will go above and beyond to do my best in this honorable position.
