Samantha Bialozynski
Photo submitted

My name is Samantha Bialozynski. I am a licensed school psychologist passionate about school safety, mental and physical health, and the success of all students.

I previously sat on the MN School Psychologists Association (MSPA) State Board and the Laws and Legislative Committee. I am still highly interested in staying current with the changes taking place in education.

