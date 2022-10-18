My name is Samantha Bialozynski. I am a licensed school psychologist passionate about school safety, mental and physical health, and the success of all students.
I previously sat on the MN School Psychologists Association (MSPA) State Board and the Laws and Legislative Committee. I am still highly interested in staying current with the changes taking place in education.
I am running for school board as I have extensive experience working in the public.school system and personal investment in the district, as multiple family members attend WHA schools. I started my career in the school system as a paraprofessional working with students identified with severe behavior and cognitive disabilities.
For the past 10 years, I have served as a school psychologist, special education teacher, case manager and special education coordinator. Currently, I am working as an independent contractor coaching special education teachers and supporting curriculum development, implementation, and educational support for teachers and students at a San Carlos Apache Reservation School.
I would be a good fit for the WHA School District as I am student-focused and enjoy problem-solving and finding solutions that put our children, staff and families at the forefront. I am also passionate about finding ways to retain staff and our educators within our brick-and-mortar schools. Additionally, I believe I bring a unique lens as both a parent and an educator.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.