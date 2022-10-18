Shannon Pfeiffer
My name is Shannon Pfeiffer. My husband, Aaron, and I moved to Walker in 1998 for his teaching job at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School. We fell in love with the area and the community, deciding it was a great place to live and raise a family.

Our sons, Eli and Samuel, are currently in high school at WHA and are very active in sports. Aaron still teaches, coaches and is active in many other areas of the school.

