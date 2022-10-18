My name is Shannon Pfeiffer. My husband, Aaron, and I moved to Walker in 1998 for his teaching job at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School. We fell in love with the area and the community, deciding it was a great place to live and raise a family.
Our sons, Eli and Samuel, are currently in high school at WHA and are very active in sports. Aaron still teaches, coaches and is active in many other areas of the school.
I have worked for Cass County as the Victim Services coordinator in the County Attorney’s Office since 2000. My volunteer experience is extensive. I chaired the Ethnic Fest committee for two years. I also was active in the WHA PTO while my boys were in Elementary School. As the PTO president, I started the WATCH D.O.G.S. program to increase male volunteers in the school.
I was on the “Friends of the Walker City Park” committee. We raised funds for, designed and constructed the playground in the City Park. I am currently serving as president for Hope Lutheran Church where we are completing our Long Range Planning for the future of the church. The “extra” work I am most proud of is the Walker Just for Kix Program. I started that program in 2003 and ran it until I retired in 2014.
Over the nearly 25 years we have been here, I have witnessed many changes at WHA. Our family lived through the closing of the Akeley campus and that backlash, the new building and accompanying “statutory debt operating” years, and excessive turnover of administrators. I have also had the pleasure (as a wife of a teacher and coach) to watch firsthand hundreds of amazing kids get a quality education here.
I think we have incredible teachers and staff. I want to keep it that way. Education is facing a worrisome future with a lack of people entering the field. The School Board is going to have to support the administration in creating an environment that is attractive to applicants and retain them. This community and school are important to me and I want to see both thrive.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.