Tristan Ehlenfeldt


My name is Tristan Ehlenfeldt. I graduated high school from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley in 2005. I went to college at Minnesota State University Moorhead and lived in Fargo/Moorhead until 2015 working as a service manager for an automotive dealership.

My wife and I had our first born in 2015 and decided to move to Walker to raise our family. Since moving to Walker we have grown our family and now have four boys we adore. I am a local business owner and also a volunteer firefighter in Walker.

