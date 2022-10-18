My name is Tristan Ehlenfeldt. I graduated high school from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley in 2005. I went to college at Minnesota State University Moorhead and lived in Fargo/Moorhead until 2015 working as a service manager for an automotive dealership.
My wife and I had our first born in 2015 and decided to move to Walker to raise our family. Since moving to Walker we have grown our family and now have four boys we adore. I am a local business owner and also a volunteer firefighter in Walker.
I am running for WHA School Board because I believe we need to improve our children’s education and better support our teachers for a successful future. As a father of four children with the eldest being a second-grader, I have a lot invested in our school and the community.
Schools are a home away from home and when our students are at school I want it to be the best place for them. A high quality education is important, but also students safety at school is equally important. When we send our children to school, the school carries a large responsibility to care for, educate and ensure safety during the school day. As a parent I am sending my most important treasures, my children. This is why our school and running for school board is so important to me.
As a business owner in our community I also see how we need our students to come prepared for college or the workforce. Having a rigorous education will help our students become problem solvers, communicators and give them the ability to adapt to different situations they may face in their life. Our school is at the center of our community. When we have a strong school, we have a strong community.
My hope is that we can attract and retain high quality professionals throughout all departments in the district. Not only do we need to attract and retain high quality professionals, but we need to create a school where kids want to be and love to be.
