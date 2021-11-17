The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board met Nov. 8 to further the school’s agenda as winter takes hold.
Staff reports were heard from PK-5 Principal Jill McGowan and High School Principal Ryan Jensen.
Most notably, Principal Jensen’s report included a change in policy regarding cell phones in the classroom which requires student to “park” their phones so they will not have them during class.
There was also an informal meeting regarding college financial aid and a college fair where students and parents could gather information about the colleges in attendance and hear about how to complete the free application for federal student aid form as well as various types of financial aid offerings.
Principal McGowan reported attending the Minnesota Elementary School Principal Association Law Seminar.
Sourcewell training regarding bolstering student know-how to be successful in college, careers and life, as well as training for teacher self-assessment and student centered social and emotional learning were also attended.
The school board also approved new hires including Dan Craven, interim head boys’ basketball coach; Jon Osowski, junior varsity boys’ basketball coach; Janelle R. Johnson, American Indian Education Director; Andy Gunning, custodian and Rachelle Tatro, paraprofessional. Resignations include Randy Neilson, head boys’ basketball coach; Abigail Rister, paraprofessional; and Jane Larson, paraprofessional.
The Up North Learning Center report from Director Dawn Casteel included setting up the student information system database, picture day, two fire drills, teacher training for learning targets/goals for students, and proficiency scales as well as some Halloween fun like painting pumpkins, counting pumpkin seeds and watching “It’s Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” the classic by Minnesota’s own Charles Schulz.
Activities/Community Education director Travis Hensch reported winter sports is about to begin with junior high boys’ and girls’ basketball coach positions needing to be filled. The next Community Ed booklet is scheduled to go out around Jan. 1. Youth winter sports sign up night will be Nov. 29, at 5 p.m. in the school commons. Saturday Dec. 4, will be youth basketball “tip-off” with both school basketball programs helping, along with the Basketball Booster Club at 10 a.m. All boys and girls in grades 3 to 6 are invited.
Anyone interested in being on the Advisory Council please contact Travis Hensch for more information. They meet quarterly.
American Indian Education Director Janelle Johnson’s first day was October 25.
She has experience as the American Indian School-community Tribal-Liaison for the Regional Center of Excellence. She’s also worked with Indian Education Directors in the northwest region, implementing education programming. She looks forward to seeing how American Indian Education might supplement the High Reliable School and Advancement Via Individual Determination education models. One of her visions is to build the cultural efficacy of WHA students and families.
In other business the Board:
Approved a one year cooperative agreement with the WHA Golf Boosters to provide financial assistance for the golf team.
Approved changing the start time of the December 2021 regular school board meeting to 5:30 p.m.
Approved a Cass County Children’s Initiative interagency agreement for 2021-22.
Approved donations from Walker American Legion, $500 for the milk fund and Don Wilkening, $10,000 to the scholarship fund.
