The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) School Board met Jan. 9 for the first time in 2023 to swear in the newly elected board members and further the district’s agenda.
The first order of business was the election of new officers including Lori Stein, chair; Linda Arts, vice chair; Vicki White, treasurer, and new member Shannon Pfeiffer, clerk. Ben Jacobson, Keane Johnson and Tristan Ehlenfeldt, are the three new directors.
High School Principal Tom Cooper gave a presentation that highlighted upcoming Ojibwe language classes with possible cultural classes to follow.
Cooper reported a new sensor system has been installed in the bathrooms at WHA that can detect vape and marijuana in very tiny amounts. The new system can also detect words such as “gun” or “knife” or yelling and verbal confrontations. After the system detects a warning, a text and email are sent to the principal’s phone so he can address the situation immediately.
WHA is utilizing a six hour school day this year with 60 minute classes instead of seven 45 minute classes which will eliminate pack study time to increase instruction time and work time in the classroom.
Sourcewell will honor Levi Capesius and Joe Woods as WHA Teachers of the Year at their annual banquet. Congratulations to them both.
In other business the Board:
Approved resignations including Courtney Holland-Bull, paraprofessional; Kymberly Craven, behavior interventionalist; and Luanne Sycks, teacher.
Approved the bills to be allowed as both check registers and detailed payment by check reports.
Approved committee appointments including PAWN/UNLC, Vicki White; Negotiations, Linda Arts, Lori Stein and Keane Johnson; Vocational Co-op, Lori Stein, Shannon Pfeiffer; MSBA Legislative Rep., Vicki White; Community Ed, Shannon Pfeiffer, Linda Arts; MSHSL Rep. Ben Jacobson; Safety/Crisis Team, Lori Stein; Indian Education/AIPAC, Ben Jacobson; TDE, Tristan Ehlenfeldt; Transportation, Keane Johnson; Policy, Tristan Ehlenfeldt, Shannon Pfeiffer; Fiscal/Audit, Vicki White, Keane Johnson; Hiring, Linda Arts
Accepted donations from Lillian Aird, Wolf Pack Pantry, $200; and Rotary Club, Rotary Reading Challenge, $2,500.
