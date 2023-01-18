The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) School Board met Jan. 9 for the first time in 2023 to swear in the newly elected board members and further the district’s agenda. 

The first order of business was the election of new officers including Lori Stein, chair; Linda Arts, vice chair; Vicki White, treasurer, and new member Shannon Pfeiffer, clerk. Ben Jacobson, Keane Johnson and Tristan Ehlenfeldt, are the three new directors.

